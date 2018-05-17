Italian company to build 250 MW TPP in Armenia

17:34, 17 May 2018
Off

The Italian Renco Company will build a new 250 MW thermal power plant in Armenia. The project is estimated to cost $300 million and is expected to be completed within 25-28 months.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the issue with Renco CEO Giovanni Rubini.

The project will be implemented in cooperation with Siemens company and international financial institutions.

“We are willing to start implementing the project as soon as possible. We expect to create about 1,000 jobs during the construction,” Mr. Rubini said.

PM Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the investment program and voiced hope that the effective cooperation between the Armenian Government and the Italian company would lead to new investments in the country.

