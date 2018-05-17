OSCE Special Rep. briefs Armenian foreign policy chief on results of meeting with Azeri FM

19:30, 17 May 2018
On May 17, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Ambassador Kasprzyk congratulated Minister Mnatsakanyan on his appointment as Foreign Minister and wished him success in his mission.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office briefed the Foreign Minister of Armenia on the results of the meeting held with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan in Paris.

Minister Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, highlighting in this regard the importance of implementing previously reached agreements.

The interlocutors touched upon the upcoming work programs of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

