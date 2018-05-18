Armenian DM briefs OSCE Rep. on situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Defense Minister briefed Amb. Kasprzyk on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the frequency of ceasefire violations.

David Tonoyan expressed concern over the recent intensification of actions by the rival at some sections of the border and the line of contact, leaving Artsakh Defense Ministry soldier Shamkhal Petrosyan wounded.

The Defense Minister attached importance to the strict adherence to the ceasefire regime to prevent any provocations and refrain from destabilizing the situation.

Andrzej Kasprzyk wished a speedy recovery to the Armenian serviceman and expressed willingness to take maximum efforts in his mediating mission.

The parties also discussed issues related to the cooperation between Ambassador Kasprzyk’s mission and the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Reference was made to other issues of reciprocal interest.