Armenian DM briefs OSCE Rep. on situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

11:11, 18 May 2018
Off

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Defense Minister briefed Amb. Kasprzyk on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the frequency of ceasefire violations.

David Tonoyan expressed concern over the recent intensification of actions by the rival at some sections of the border and the line of contact, leaving Artsakh Defense Ministry soldier Shamkhal Petrosyan wounded.

The Defense Minister attached importance to the strict adherence to the ceasefire regime to prevent any provocations and refrain from destabilizing the situation.

Andrzej Kasprzyk wished a speedy recovery to the Armenian serviceman and expressed willingness to take maximum efforts in his mediating mission.

The parties also discussed issues related to the cooperation between Ambassador Kasprzyk’s mission and the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Reference was made to other issues of reciprocal interest.

Comments

Recent News

EAEU-Iran deal will open up wide perspectives for Armenia, experts say

18:17, 18 May 2018

Armenia to host regional conference on disaster losses

17:34, 18 May 2018

Armenian Ministers visit the shared border with Azerbaijan

17:26, 18 May 2018

Fitch: Peaceful resolution of Armenia's political crisis minimized impact on economy

16:23, 18 May 2018

France 24: Armenians being squeezed out of Jerusalem's Old City

15:27, 18 May 2018

Ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged after poisoning

14:57, 18 May 2018

Artsakh's Martakert, Lebanon's Bourj Hammoud sign MoU

14:42, 18 May 2018

NYT: Recovering hidden history along Armenian-Turkish border

12:59, 18 May 2018

Exhibition of Artsakh carpets opens in Stepanakert

12:32, 18 May 2018

Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA's first female director

10:26, 18 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EAEU-Iran deal will open up wide perspectives for Armenia, experts say

Armenia to host regional conference on disaster losses

Armenian Ministers visit the shared border with Azerbaijan

Fitch: Peaceful resolution of Armenia's political crisis minimized impact on economy

France 24: Armenians being squeezed out of Jerusalem's Old City

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia