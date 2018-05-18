Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

20:07, 18 May 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Richard Mills, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of developing the U.S.-Armenian relationships and welcomed Washington’s commitment and willingness to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation in different spheres.

“The Government of the Republic of Armenia highly appreciates and is interested in the furtherance of bilateral cooperation and, eventually, having the United States’ support in the process of democratic development, anticorruption campaign, human rights protection and other key reforms. We are full of energy to achieve our goals and specific results, taking into account the positive atmosphere in the country,” Nikol Pashinyan said, stressing that his government is firmly determined to catalyze the efforts in the aforementioned directions.

Congratulating Nikol Pashinyan on assuming the office of Prime Minister, Richard Mills assured of the U.S. Government’s commitment to assist Armenia in achieving its goals.

“The U.S. government is committed to supporting your stated goals of democracy, human rights, transparency and accountability, which will improve Armenia’s business environment and make the country more attractive to U.S. investors. We see several opportunities for dialogue and collaboration, including through the U.S.-Armenian Task Force,” Ambassador Mills said.

The parties discussed the possibility of increasing the trade turnover between the two countries, holding parliamentary elections in Armenia, amending the Electoral Code, as well as regional and other issues of mutual interest.

