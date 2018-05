On 18 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the Defense Minister of the Republic of Armenia, David Tonoyan.

President Sahakyan congratulated David Tonoyan on being appointed to this responsible position wishing him efficient work.

Issues related to the army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in this sphere were on the agenda of the meeting, attended by Artsakh Republic Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan.