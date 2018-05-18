Artsakh’s Martakert, Lebanon’s Bourj Hammoud sign MoU

On May 17, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Martakert town of the Republic of Artsakh and Bourj Hammoud town of the Republic of Lebanon. The signing ceremony took place in the City Hall of Bourj Hammoud.

The Memorandum was signed by Martakert Mayor Misha Gyurjyan and Mayor of Bourj Hammoud Martik Poghosyan. Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh Levon Grigoryan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East Karapet Kababjian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan, and members of the Town Council of Bourj Hammoud were present at the signing ceremony.

The Memorandum, in particular, states that aiming at the establishment of social, economic, tourism, and cultural relations between the two towns, as well as realizing that the cooperation between the towns can contribute to the strengthening of regional stability and peace, the sides agree to establish and maintain official relations, to initiate joint projects, and to conclude agreements for ensuring the implementation of programs developed in different fields of activity.