Artsakh’s Martakert, Lebanon’s Bourj Hammoud sign MoU

14:42, 18 May 2018
Off

On May 17, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Martakert town of the Republic of Artsakh and Bourj Hammoud town of the Republic of Lebanon. The signing ceremony took place in the City Hall of Bourj Hammoud.

The Memorandum was signed by Martakert Mayor Misha Gyurjyan and Mayor of  Bourj Hammoud Martik Poghosyan. Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh Levon Grigoryan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East Karapet Kababjian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan, and members of the Town Council of Bourj Hammoud were present at the signing ceremony.

The Memorandum, in particular, states that aiming at the establishment of social, economic, tourism, and cultural relations between the two towns, as well as realizing that the cooperation between the towns can contribute to the strengthening of regional stability and peace, the sides agree to establish and maintain official relations, to initiate joint projects, and to conclude agreements for ensuring the implementation of  programs developed in different fields of activity.

Comments

Recent News

EAEU-Iran deal will open up wide perspectives for Armenia, experts say

18:17, 18 May 2018

Armenia to host regional conference on disaster losses

17:34, 18 May 2018

Armenian Ministers visit the shared border with Azerbaijan

17:26, 18 May 2018

Fitch: Peaceful resolution of Armenia's political crisis minimized impact on economy

16:23, 18 May 2018

France 24: Armenians being squeezed out of Jerusalem's Old City

15:27, 18 May 2018

Ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged after poisoning

14:57, 18 May 2018

NYT: Recovering hidden history along Armenian-Turkish border

12:59, 18 May 2018

Exhibition of Artsakh carpets opens in Stepanakert

12:32, 18 May 2018

Armenian DM briefs OSCE Rep. on situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

11:11, 18 May 2018

Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA's first female director

10:26, 18 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EAEU-Iran deal will open up wide perspectives for Armenia, experts say

Armenia to host regional conference on disaster losses

Armenian Ministers visit the shared border with Azerbaijan

Fitch: Peaceful resolution of Armenia's political crisis minimized impact on economy

France 24: Armenians being squeezed out of Jerusalem's Old City

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia