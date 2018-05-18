EAEU-Iran deal will open up wide perspectives for Armenia, experts say

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran signed a three-year provisional agreement on Thursday, which, experts say, will open up broad opportunities for Armenia.

According to expert in Iranian studies Gohar Iskandaryan, the agreement will allow to increase the volume of commodity turnover within the free trade zone and therefore register economic growth in the countries involved.

Economist Atom Margaryan noted, in turn, that Iran manages to achieve economic growth even under the conditions of closed economy.

“The agreement can be a serious boost for the investment programs, innovation projects, as well as implementation of joint initiatives in the fields of science and technology,” he said.

Gohar Iskandaryan believes that in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran deal, the new agreement will allow Iran to cooperate with the large EAEU market and avoid huge shocks as a result of US sanctions.

According to her, the market further grows, considering that China has also concluded a deal with the Eurasian Economic Union. Furthermore, Vietnam, India and EU are also interested in cooperating with EAEU.