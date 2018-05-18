Ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged after poisoning

14:57, 18 May 2018
Off

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital, two months after being poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, the BBC reports.

The 66-year-old was found slumped on a park bench in the city on 4 March, with his daughter Yulia.

They were taken to Salisbury District Hospital’s intensive care unit, where they were stabilized after being exposed to Novichok.

Ms Skripal was released on 9 April and was moved to a secure location.

Director of nursing Lorna Wilkinson said treating the Skripals had been “a huge and unprecedented challenge”.

She added: “This is an important stage in his recovery, which will now take place away from the hospital.”

