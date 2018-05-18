Exhibition of Artsakh carpets opens in Stepanakert

12:32, 18 May 2018
Off

On 18 May President Bako Sahakyan visited Artsakh State Historical Museum and was present at a solemn ceremony of opening the exhibition of Artsakh carpets devoted to the International Day of Museums.

The Head of the State highlighted the significance of such events from cultural and scientific-educational perspectives, as well as from the viewpoint of preservation and presentation of national traditions.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Sergey Shahverdyan and other officials partook at the event.

