Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA’s first female director

Photo: Getty Images

The US Senate has approved the CIA’s first female director, despite her role in the spy agency’s post-9/11 interrogation programme, the BBC reports.

Gina Haspel’s confirmation in a 54-45 vote follows a partisan fight among senators about the CIA’s Bush-era use of techniques such as waterboarding.

Ms Haspel, a CIA veteran, once oversaw a so-called black site in Thailand after the 11 September 2001 attacks.

The former CIA chief, Mike Pompeo, left to become US Secretary of State.

Republican Senator John McCain – who was tortured during his more than five years in a Vietnamese prison – had earlier announced his opposition to US President Donald Trump’s nominee.