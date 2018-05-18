State of Rhode Island passes Resolution on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms

21:33, 18 May 2018
On May 17, the House of Representatives of the U.S. State of Rhode Island unanimously passed a resolution on the 30th anniversary of the massacre of the Armenian population of Sumgait.

The resolution, in particular, states that the House of Representatives of the State of Rhode Island commemorates the 30th anniversary of the tragic events in Sumgait and welcomes the aspiration of the Republic of Artsakh to continue its democratic path and to develop as a trustful member of the international community of nations, despite the Azerbaijani aggression.

The document also states that the Secretary of State of Rhode Island is authorized to transmit certified copies of this resolution to the President of the United States, the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation, and the United States Department of State.

Find the full text of the resolution is available here.

