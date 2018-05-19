More than 100 die in Cuba plane crash

Photo: AFP

More than 100 people have died after a Boeing 737 airliner crashed near Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuban state media say, the BBC reports.

Three people have survived but are in a critical condition, Cuban Communist Party newspaper Granma reported.

Flight tracking websites indicate the plane departed at mid-morning local time, and it reportedly crashed shortly after.

It was carrying 104 passengers and nine foreign crew, according to local media.

“There has been an unfortunate aviation accident. The news is not very promising, it seems that there is a high number of victims,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said after visiting the crash site.