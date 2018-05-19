Royal wedding 2018: Ceremony begins at Windsor Castle

The wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is under way at Windsor Castle.

Ms Markle has 10 bridesmaids and pageboys – including Prince George and Princess Charlotte .

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

Among the 600 guests are Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John.

Prince Harry has been made the Duke of Sussex by the Queen, with Ms Markle becoming the Duchess of Sussex.