LIVE: USC Institute of Armenian Studies hosts discussion on “Armenia Tomorrow”

More than a dozen political scientists from around the world and high-level activists from Armenia have gathered at USC on Sunday, May 20 to discuss ARMENIA TOMORROW.

The program will be moderated by Professor Daniel Mazmanian, formerly dean of USC Price School of Policy, and Professor Robert English, formerly dean of the USC School of International Relations.

Among those who have confirmed their participation are David Usupashvili, who headed Georgia’s Parliament during the years after the Rose Revolution, Professor Fayez Hammad of Jordan, who teaches Middle East politics at the University of Southern California, and Professor Anna Ohanyan, who will speak about the challenges of state formation.

Also participating will be Professor Daron Açemoglu of MIT, on societies looking for democratic transformation, Professor Katy Pearce, on the role of social media in these protests and the governing that will follow, and Dr. Irina Ghaplanyan on the socio-economic and political conditions that enabled such mass protests. Journalists Emil Sanamyan and Grigor Atanesian will explore what comes next for the region, and for a society not accustomed to an absence of an opposition.

Armenia’s newly elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian will also be joining the discussion remotely.