“Revival of Talish” project kicks off in Artsakh

On 20 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended the solemn ceremony of launching the “Revival of Talish” project in the village of Talish.

President Sahakyan underlined that the project would play a significant role in the restoration of Talish extending gratitude to the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund and philanthropist Andranik Baghdasaryan for assistance shown to the implementation of the project.

The Head of the State highlighted the participation of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund in the development of Artsakh considering it among the effective components of cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, executive director of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora partook in the event.