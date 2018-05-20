“Revival of Talish” project kicks off in Artsakh

23:38, 20 May 2018
Off

On 20 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended the  solemn ceremony of launching the “Revival of Talish” project in the village of Talish.

President Sahakyan underlined that the project would play a significant role in the restoration of Talish extending gratitude to the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund and philanthropist Andranik Baghdasaryan for assistance shown to the implementation of the project.

The Head of the State highlighted the participation of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund in the development of Artsakh considering it among the effective components of cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, executive director of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora partook in the event.

Comments

Recent News

LIVE: USC Institute of Armenian Studies hosts discussion on "Armenia Tomorrow"

23:58, 20 May 2018

Armenian soldier killed in Azeri firing

21:02, 20 May 2018

Royal wedding 2018: Ceremony begins at Windsor Castle

15:05, 19 May 2018

More than 100 die in Cuba plane crash

01:09, 19 May 2018

Artsakh Presdient, Armenian DM discuss issues of army-building

22:36, 18 May 2018

State of Rhode Island passes Resolution on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms

21:33, 18 May 2018

Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

20:07, 18 May 2018

Armenian President invites children to eat ice cream

19:14, 18 May 2018

EAEU-Iran deal will open up wide perspectives for Armenia, experts say

18:17, 18 May 2018

Armenia to host regional conference on disaster losses

17:34, 18 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

LIVE: USC Institute of Armenian Studies hosts discussion on "Armenia Tomorrow"

Armenian soldier killed in Azeri firing

Royal wedding 2018: Ceremony begins at Windsor Castle

More than 100 die in Cuba plane crash

Artsakh Presdient, Armenian DM discuss issues of army-building

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia