Barack and Michelle Obama to make TV and films for Netflix

21:39, 21 May 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are teaming up with Netflix to produce films and TV shows, the BBC reports.

Netflix say the former US President and First Lady have “entered into a multi-year agreement” with the service.

It says the “films and series” will “potentially” include “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us,” said Michelle Obama.

Exact details of programming have yet to be announced.

