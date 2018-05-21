French city of Compiègne hosts days of Artsakh

On May 18, events within the frameworks of the ‘Days of Artsakh in France’ Festival started in the French city of Compiègne.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan participated in the opening ceremony. In his speech, he briefed on the ongoing processes in Artsakh and touched upon the achievements in the spheres of state-building and decentralized cooperation.

Within the frameworks of the Festival, a number of events took place, including the screening of Arno Khayajanyan’s documentary film ‘We are Our Mountains’ and Hule Keshishyan’s animated film ‘Artsakh in 180 Seconds’.

Mayor of Compiègne, former Senator, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Philippe Marini, members of the City Council, representatives of public organizations, and journalists were also present at the opening ceremony.