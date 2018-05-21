Maduro reelected as Venezuela President

10:17, 21 May 2018
Photo: AFP

 

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has won re-election to another six-year term, in a vote marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging, the BBC reports.

Amid food shortages stemming from a severe economic crisis, just 46% of the electorate turned out to vote.

The main opposition candidate, Henri Falcón, rejected the result soon after the polls closed.

“We do not recognise this electoral process as valid… we have to have new elections in Venezuela,” he said

With more than 90% of the votes counted, Mr Maduro, 55, had 67.7% – 5.8 million votes – National Electoral Council chief Tibisay Lucena announced. Mr Falcón won 21.2% – 1.8 million votes – she said.

