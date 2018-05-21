Prime Minister Pashinyan chairs consultation on preparations for 17th Francophonie Summit

17:39, 21 May 2018


Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a consultation was held today to discuss the preparations for the 17th Summit of Francophone States and Governments.

The Premier made a point of holding the Summit at the highest possible level. “It is an unprecedented event in the history of the Third Republic of Armenia. We have to do our best in order to make this event historic not only for Armenia, but also for the International Organization of La Francophonie,” Nikol Pashinyan pointed out.

The responsible officials reported that over fifty heads of state and government will take part in the summit, along with partner delegations from the francophone community. More than a hundred delegations comprising some 5 000 delegates are expected to arrive in Armenia. Three days before the launch of the two-day summit, the Foreign Ministers’ Conference will be held, preceded by the Standing Committee’s meeting.

A business forum will be held on the margins of the Summit with broad representation of business companies and enterprises from Francophone countries. A francophone campus will be organized, a gala concert will be held and, finally, a state dinner will be given in honor of the official delegations.

It was reported that the summit’s slogan and logo – Live Together – has already been approved, and a special website will be developed to that effect. The Prime Minister was informed about the ongoing infrastructures improvement efforts and the work done to tackle a number of technical issues.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that similar consultations on summit preparations will be held on a regular basis in order to address all possible problems in a timely manner and find prompt solutions.

