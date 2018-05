US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is imposing the “strongest sanctions in history” on Iran.

In a speech in Washington, America’s top diplomat said Iran would be “battling to keep its economy alive” after the sanctions took effect.

He said he would work closely with the Pentagon and regional allies “to deter any Iranian aggression”.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump took the US out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal.