Armenian PM congratulates Aznavour on birthday

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Charles Aznavour on 94th birthday.

Dear Charles Aznavour,

On behalf of the entire nation and on my own behalf, I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Your life and activity are an exceptional example of trump of human talent, will and diligence that have inspired millions of people worldwide.

In this period of landmark changes in Armenia, the story of your life and activity is more than exemplary, because it proves that human will and consistency recognize no obstacles, and any goal is achievable if you have a dream, trust, patience and belief.

Dear Charles Aznavour,

It was due to these qualities that our people restored their power in April-May 2018. We are looking forward to welcoming you in Armenia. We are impatient to witness you see with your own eyes and make sure that the citizen of Armenia, the Armenian nation has won and created the victory of their talent, will, diligence and dream.

I wish you good health and endless energy. Your unforgettable service to the Homeland has warms and keeps warming us all.