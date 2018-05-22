Artsakh’s participation in talks the only way towards lasting peace – Tigran Balayan

Armenia’s stance on the Karabkh conflict settlement remains unchanged, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

“The Karabakh conflict should be solved exceptionally in a peaceful way on the basis of proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and under the conditions of implementation of the agreements reached,” he noted.

“This is our clear stance, which has been confirmed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan,” the Spokesperson said.

He noted that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in June, as mentioned in their latest statement, to meet with the new authorities. The dates are still being discussed, and no concrete agreement is yet to be reached.

Balayan added that no agreement on a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has been reached.

As for Artsakh’s participation in negotiations, the Spokesperson said Karabakh participates in the talks in some way and reminded that the ceasefire agreement was reached back in 1994 as a result of direct talks between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh.

“The goal is to bring it to the Azerbaijani leadership that direct talks with Nagorno Karabakh are the only way towards achieving a lasting solution,” he said.

Balayan added that as a guarantor of Artsakh’s security, Armenia will continue the negotiations, but at the same time stress that Artsakh’s participation is a necessary condition for reaching a balanced and lasting peace.”