Artsakh’s participation in talks the only way towards lasting peace – Tigran Balayan

16:47, 22 May 2018
Off

Armenia’s stance on the Karabkh conflict settlement remains unchanged, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

“The Karabakh conflict should be solved exceptionally in a peaceful way on the basis of proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and under the conditions of implementation of the agreements reached,” he noted.

“This is our clear stance, which has been confirmed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan,” the Spokesperson said.

He noted that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in June, as mentioned in their latest statement, to meet with the new authorities. The dates are still being discussed, and no concrete agreement is yet to be reached.

Balayan added that no agreement on a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has been reached.

As for Artsakh’s participation in negotiations, the Spokesperson said Karabakh participates in the talks in some way and reminded that the ceasefire agreement was reached back in 1994 as a result of direct talks between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh.

“The goal is to bring it to the Azerbaijani leadership that direct talks with Nagorno Karabakh are the only way towards achieving a lasting solution,” he said.

Balayan added that as a guarantor of Artsakh’s security, Armenia will continue the negotiations, but at the same time stress that Artsakh’s participation is a necessary condition for reaching a balanced and lasting peace.”

Comments

Recent News

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo Shares ANCA’s Enthusiasm about Armenia’s Peaceful, Constitutional Political Transition

21:54, 22 May 2018

Australian city of Ryde recognizes the Republic of Artsakh

17:42, 22 May 2018

Messi, Neymar, Mkhitaryan: Mannequins of football stars placed at Armenia's Zvartots Airport

15:52, 22 May 2018

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - Armenia (Full episode)

14:51, 22 May 2018

Armenian PM congratulates Aznavour on birthday

13:48, 22 May 2018

Armenian President, Prime Minister to visit Georgia

13:15, 22 May 2018

US Deputy Assistant Secretary, French Foreign Minister due in Armenia next week

12:42, 22 May 2018

Charles Aznavour is 94

11:53, 22 May 2018

Iran condemns US sanctions move

11:50, 22 May 2018

Vakifli, Turkey's last Armenian village

09:57, 22 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo Shares ANCA’s Enthusiasm about Armenia’s Peaceful, Constitutional Political Transition

Australian city of Ryde recognizes the Republic of Artsakh

Messi, Neymar, Mkhitaryan: Mannequins of football stars placed at Armenia's Zvartots Airport

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - Armenia (Full episode)

Armenian PM congratulates Aznavour on birthday

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia