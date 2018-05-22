Iran condemns US sanctions move

11:50, 22 May 2018
Off

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has condemned the US for vowing to impose what it said would be the “strongest sanctions in history” on his country, the BBC reports.

Measures outlined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he said, showed the US was a prisoner of its “failed policies” and it would suffer the consequences.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also criticized the US.

She said Mr Pompeo had failed to show how dropping the 2015 nuclear deal would make the Middle East safer.

There was, she said, “no alternative” to the agreement, which US President Donald Trump vowed earlier this month to abandon, and she said the EU would stick by it if Iran met its commitments.

Despite the EU’s official position, some of Europe’s biggest firms who rushed to do business with Iran after the nuclear deal now find themselves forced to choose between investing there or trading with the US.

Comments

Recent News

Australian city of Ryde recognizes the Republic of Artsakh

17:42, 22 May 2018

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - Armenia (Full episode)

14:51, 22 May 2018

Armenian PM congratulates Aznavour on birthday

13:48, 22 May 2018

Armenian President, Prime Minister to visit Georgia

13:15, 22 May 2018

US Deputy Assistant Secretary, French Foreign Minister due in Armenia next week

12:42, 22 May 2018

Charles Aznavour is 94

11:53, 22 May 2018

Vakifli, Turkey's last Armenian village

09:57, 22 May 2018

Turkish court to jail 104 ex-military for life

09:38, 22 May 2018

Armenian-style “velvet revolution” as a trademark

22:31, 21 May 2018

Barack and Michelle Obama to make TV and films for Netflix

21:39, 21 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Australian city of Ryde recognizes the Republic of Artsakh

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - Armenia (Full episode)

Armenian PM congratulates Aznavour on birthday

Armenian President, Prime Minister to visit Georgia

US Deputy Assistant Secretary, French Foreign Minister due in Armenia next week

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia