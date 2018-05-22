Turkish court to jail 104 ex-military for life

A Turkish court has sentenced 104 former military officers to life in prison for their involvement in a 2016 coup attempt, the BBC reports.

They were given “aggravated life sentences”, which come with tougher terms than a normal life sentence.

The country’s president had previously said he backed reintroducing the death penalty for coup plotters.

The failed coup to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left at least 260 dead and 2,200 injured on 15 July 2016.

The Turkish government has since led a crackdown on alleged coup supporters, with the dismissal of more than 150,000 state employees and the arrest of some 50,000 people.

Of the 280 ex-military people on trial, the court in Izmir also served lesser sentences to a further 52 defendants.