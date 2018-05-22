US Deputy Assistant Secretary, French Foreign Minister due in Armenia next week

US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink is expected to visit Armenia next week, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told a press briefing today.

On May 27-28 Armenia will host French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Spokesman noted.

Besides, he said, thousands of Diaspora Armenians are expected to attend the May 28 celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia.