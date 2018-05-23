Armenian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral, regional agenda

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation at the initiative of t the Armenian side.

The top diplomats of the two countries discussed issues of allied partnership, including preparations for the sitting of the Council of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Dushanbe on June 1 and the sitting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers expected in Alma-Ata on June 11.

The Ministers discussed the schedule of bilateral events, as well as the planned contacts on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.