Development of IT sector a government priority, Armenian PM says

16:44, 23 May 2018
Development of the IT sector is a priority for the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing the annual conference of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises.

According to hi, information technologies are a tool that “expand the limits of the possible and narrow those of the impossible.”

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the IT sphere representatives at Ani Plaza Hotel

“I think this is one of the peculiarities of Armenia in this period: the impossible is gradually becoming increasingly possible for us. The boundaries of the possible are expanding, and this applies to all spheres,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

“Today we have to state that there is nothing impossible for us, our goals are realistic, and their implementation is our practical task, irrespective of how unrealistic it could seem to others,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today the world looks at us as a pioneer, and with new achievements we have to make a pleasant surprise for the world, our people, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh,” PM Pashinyan said.

