Israeli government won’t object to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition

14:28, 23 May 2018
Off

The Israeli government informed the Knesset on Wednesday that it will not submit a response to a motion to hold a debate at the Knesset on recognizing the Armenian genocide. The government in the past objected to hold such debates at the Knesset, Haaretz reports.

Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg plans to submit a motion to the plenum Wednesday to hold a debate on recognizing the Armenian genocide at the hands of the Ottoman government early last century.

Meretz had submitted similar resolutions in recent years that were subsequently debated in the Knesset Education Committee. This time she plans to submit the motion to the entire Knesset and insist that the full Knesset debate it, rather than one of the committees. The lawmakers will be asked to support or oppose her request.

Last week, several coalition MKs announced their intention to submit draft legislation on recognizing the Armenian genocide in response to anti-Israel comments and actions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Education Minister Naftali Bennett asked Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to “approve official recognition by the State of Israel of the Armenian Holocaust committed by Turkey.”

Zandberg said Tuesday, “For many years now Israel has been evading recognition of the Armenian genocide, one of the most despicable acts of murder in the 20th century. This lack of recognition is a moral stain on Israel and on every country that chooses, out of its own interests, to ignore the suffering of the other. For us it is a matter of morality and not a momentary political act.”

Comments

Recent News

Bear rescued from captivity in Armenia gives birth to two cubs

18:32, 23 May 2018

Historical maps of Armenia on display at Tartu University

17:34, 23 May 2018

Development of IT sector a government priority, Armenian PM says

16:44, 23 May 2018

Armenian President joins protesters to dance kochari

15:51, 23 May 2018

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral, regional agenda

14:47, 23 May 2018

Zuckerberg's European Parliament testimony criticized

12:51, 23 May 2018

Arsenal name former PSG boss Unai Emery as successor to Arsene Wenger

12:40, 23 May 2018

PACE co-rapporteurs to carry out monitoring visit to Armenia

11:49, 23 May 2018

Soldier found dead in Armenia

11:21, 23 May 2018

Knesset to discuss a bill on Armenian Genocide recognition

08:42, 23 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Bear rescued from captivity in Armenia gives birth to two cubs

Historical maps of Armenia on display at Tartu University

Development of IT sector a government priority, Armenian PM says

Armenian President joins protesters to dance kochari

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral, regional agenda

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia