Knesset to discuss a bill on Armenian Genocide recognition

The Knesset will discuss on Wednesday a bill to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide by Turkey’s Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century, Jerusalem Online reports.

According to the source, the bill is likely to gain support among coalition members in light of the growing rift between Israel and Turkey over last week’s events in Gaza.

Last week Turkey recalled its ambassadors to America and Israel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Israel “an apartheid state” and advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “read the Ten Commandments” in order to learn about humanity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shot back on Twitter: “I suggest that he not preach morality to us.”

Two members of Knesset, the ruling Likud Party’s Amir Ohana and Itzik Shmuly from the opposition Zionist Unity Party have introduced legislation to end Israel’s silence on the Armenian issue.