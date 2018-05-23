Knesset votes to debate recognizing Armenian Genocide

20:31, 23 May 2018
Off

The Knesset voted on Wednesday evening to hold a debate on recognizing the Armenian genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish government a century ago, Haaretz reports.

Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg submitted the motion earlier on Wednesday. The debate will be held at an unspecified date in the future.

“This is our moral and historic obligation,” Zandberg said. “Some things are above politics.”

The motion, approved 16-0, was to hold the first-ever debate of the recognition in the Knesset’s plenary. Zandberg’s office is aiming for Tuesday as the date of the unprecedented vote, according to Jerusalem Post.

Only 16 Knesset members participated in the session and a mere two MKs from the coalition, alongside Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, attended the session.

In an exceptional move, the government informed the Knesset earlier on Wednesday that it would not submit a response to the motion to hold the debate on recognizing the Armenian genocide. In the past, the government objected to holding such a debate in the Knesset plenum.

Meretz had submitted similar resolutions in recent years that were subsequently debated in the Knesset Education Committee. This time she submitted the motion to the entire Knesset, insisting that the full Knesset debate it, rather than one of the committees.

Last week, several coalition MKs announced their intention to submit draft legislation on recognizing the Armenian genocide in response to anti-Israel comments and actions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Education Minister Naftali Bennett asked Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to “approve official recognition by the State of Israel of the Armenian Holocaust committed by Turkey.”

Zandberg said Tuesday, “For many years now Israel has been evading recognition of the Armenian genocide, one of the most despicable acts of murder in the 20th century. This lack of recognition is a moral stain on Israel and on every country that chooses, out of its own interests, to ignore the suffering of the other. For us it is a matter of morality and not a momentary political act.”

Comments

Recent News

Knesset speaker advocates recognizing Armenian Genocide

21:17, 23 May 2018

Pompeo says will review the issue of Armenian Genocide recognition

21:04, 23 May 2018

Bear rescued from captivity in Armenia gives birth to two cubs

18:32, 23 May 2018

Historic maps of Armenia go on display at Tartu University

17:34, 23 May 2018

Development of IT sector a government priority, Armenian PM says

16:44, 23 May 2018

Armenian President joins protesters to dance kochari

15:51, 23 May 2018

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral, regional agenda

14:47, 23 May 2018

Israeli government won't object to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition

14:28, 23 May 2018

Zuckerberg's European Parliament testimony criticized

12:51, 23 May 2018

Arsenal name former PSG boss Unai Emery as successor to Arsene Wenger

12:40, 23 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Knesset speaker advocates recognizing Armenian Genocide

Pompeo says will review the issue of Armenian Genocide recognition

Bear rescued from captivity in Armenia gives birth to two cubs

Historic maps of Armenia go on display at Tartu University

Development of IT sector a government priority, Armenian PM says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia