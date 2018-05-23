Pompeo says will review the issue of Armenian Genocide recognition

21:04, 23 May 2018
In a sign of changing times, the new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not rule out recognition of the Armenian Genocide, promising, instead, to review the issue.

As Pompeo testified before the House of Representatives, Representative David Cicilline directly asked whether he, as Secretary of State would do what many others have not and recognize the genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against its Armenian citizens during World War One.

“I can’t answer that,” Pompeo said. “I don’t know the answer, I’ll review the issue,” he added.

