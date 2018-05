Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Martin Khachatryan (born in 1998) was found dead in one of the combat positions of one of the military units in the southeastern direction, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The body with a gunshot wound was found at about 1:30 p. m. on May 22.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way.

The Armenian Defense Ministry offered deep condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.