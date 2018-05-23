Zuckerberg’s European Parliament testimony criticized

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to EU lawmakers for the company’s role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and for allowing fake news to proliferate on its platform, the BBC reports.

Mr Zuckerberg apologised for Facebook’s tools being used “for harm”.

But his testimony did not please all MEPs at the meeting, some of whom felt he had dodged their questions.

One leading UK politician later said the session at the European Parliament had been a “missed opportunity”.

“Unfortunately the format of questioning allowed Mr Zuckerberg to cherry-pick his responses and not respond to each individual point,” said Damian Collins, chair of the UK Parliament’s Digital Culture Media and Sport Committee.

The format was very different from that of Mr Zuckerberg’s testimony to US lawmakers in April.