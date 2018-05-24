Armenian Hayordik ensemble to participate in 2018 Euroradio Folk Festival

12:19, 24 May 2018
The Armenian Hayordik dance and song ensemble will participate in the 2018 Euroradio Folk Festival (EFF)  to be held in Moscow on May 26 – 28.

Launched in 1980, this annual event promotes the cultural diversity of Europe. Participating bands and artists, entered by EBU Radio Members and Associates, help redefine the frontiers of folk music through their ethno, jazz, traditional and crossover projects. The EFF is a platform presenting the incredible diversity of musical genres and sounds of all lifestyles in European folk music. All concerts will be recorded by Radio Orpheus and made available to EBU Members and Associates.

The 17 acts entered by EBU Radio organizations span the entire range of folk traditions in Europe and beyond. Contributions this year include a string and percussion quartet from South Korea, horn players from Russia and a Spanish group who blends rock instruments and Galician folk. China will be represented for the first time in the Festival’s history, by an ensemble of ruan (plucked string) players, entered by new EBU Associate SMG (Shanghai Media Group).

The following artists will perform at the 2018 EFF in order of their appearance:

1. Tuulikki Bartosik, feat. Vanessa Massera (Estonia, ERR)
2. Hayordik (Armenia, AMPR)
3. Folk’Avant (Sweden, SR)
4. Patriciya Svitina (Belarus, BTRC)
5. Curdin & Domenic Janett (Switzerland, SRG SSR/RTR)
6. HONA (South Korea, KBS)
7. The Horn Orchestra of Russia (Russia, Radio Orpheus)
8. Victor Zhalsanov (Russia, Radio Russia)
9. Bulgarka Junior Quartet (Bulgaria, BNR)
10. Kozuch (Poland, PR)
11. Shanghai Chinese Orchestra Ruan (SHCO) (China, SMG – Shanghai Media Group)
12. Narajama (Czech Republic, CR)
13. Päivi Hirvonen (Finland, YLE)
14. Brina Trio (Slovenia, RTVSLO)
15. Erlend Viken Trio (Norway, NRK)
16. Brath (Spain, RTVE/RNE)
17. Anatolian Music Chamber (Turkey, TRT)

