Lithuania ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

13:16, 24 May 2018
Off

The Lithuanian Seimas voted 89 to 0 with 1 abstention today to ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at second reading, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.

Lithuania thus becomes teh thirs country after Latvia and Estonia to ratify the deal.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian Hayordik ensemble to participate in 2018 Euroradio Folk Festival

12:19, 24 May 2018

MickiToy - Interactive Mkhitaryan toy coming soon

11:57, 24 May 2018

North Korea calls US Vice-President Pence 'stupid'

10:04, 24 May 2018

Senator Portantino continues to champion Armenian community with important budget proposals

09:51, 24 May 2018

Knesset speaker advocates recognizing Armenian Genocide

21:17, 23 May 2018

Pompeo says will review the issue of Armenian Genocide recognition

21:04, 23 May 2018

Knesset votes to debate recognizing Armenian Genocide

20:31, 23 May 2018

Bear rescued from captivity in Armenia gives birth to two cubs

18:32, 23 May 2018

Historic maps of Armenia go on display at Tartu University

17:34, 23 May 2018

Development of IT sector a government priority, Armenian PM says

16:44, 23 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian Hayordik ensemble to participate in 2018 Euroradio Folk Festival

MickiToy - Interactive Mkhitaryan toy coming soon

North Korea calls US Vice-President Pence 'stupid'

Senator Portantino continues to champion Armenian community with important budget proposals

Knesset speaker advocates recognizing Armenian Genocide

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia