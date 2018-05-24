Lithuania ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

The Lithuanian Seimas voted 89 to 0 with 1 abstention today to ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at second reading, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.
Lithuania thus becomes teh thirs country after Latvia and Estonia to ratify the deal.
