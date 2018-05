An interactive toy of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in an Armenian national team kit is coming soon.

Mkhitaryan is currently in Armenia, preparing for friendlies against Malta and Moldova on May 29 and June 4 respectively. Interactive #MKHITARYAN TOY coming soon🙋🏻‍♂️#MickiToy #inspireachild @OfficialArmFF pic.twitter.com/HaVOCDjVhl — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 23, 2018