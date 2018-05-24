North Korea calls US Vice-President Pence ‘stupid’

10:04, 24 May 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

A senior North Korean official has accused US Vice-President Mike Pence of being “stupid” and warned of possible “nuclear showdown” if diplomacy fails, the BBC reports.

Choe Son-hui said Pyongyang would not “beg the US for dialogue” nor try to persuade them to attend talks.

In recent days, both sides have warned that the 12 June Trump-Kim meeting could be delayed or even called off.

Pyongyang said it would reconsider going if the US insisted on it giving up nuclear weapons unilaterally.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it was the North that had to meet the conditions for the talks to go ahead.

Comments

Recent News

Senator Portantino continues to champion Armenian community with important budget proposals

09:51, 24 May 2018

Knesset speaker advocates recognizing Armenian Genocide

21:17, 23 May 2018

Pompeo says will review the issue of Armenian Genocide recognition

21:04, 23 May 2018

Knesset votes to debate recognizing Armenian Genocide

20:31, 23 May 2018

Bear rescued from captivity in Armenia gives birth to two cubs

18:32, 23 May 2018

Historic maps of Armenia go on display at Tartu University

17:34, 23 May 2018

Development of IT sector a government priority, Armenian PM says

16:44, 23 May 2018

Armenian President joins protesters to dance kochari

15:51, 23 May 2018

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral, regional agenda

14:47, 23 May 2018

Israeli government won't object to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition

14:28, 23 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Senator Portantino continues to champion Armenian community with important budget proposals

Knesset speaker advocates recognizing Armenian Genocide

Pompeo says will review the issue of Armenian Genocide recognition

Knesset votes to debate recognizing Armenian Genocide

Bear rescued from captivity in Armenia gives birth to two cubs

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia