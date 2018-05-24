PM Pashinyan, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss church-state relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today welcomed His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Prime Minister thanked the Catholicos for the visit and hailed the fact that the political processes in the country concluded in line with the calls of the Armenian Church for peace.

His Holiness wished the Prime Minister and members of the government success and productive work for the benefit of the country’s well-being, overcoming of difficulties, fixing of achievements.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Karekin II discussed a number of issues related to domestic events, church-state relations and others.