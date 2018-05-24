PM Pashinyan, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss church-state relations

19:09, 24 May 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today welcomed His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Prime Minister thanked the Catholicos for the visit and hailed the fact that the political processes in the country concluded in line with the calls of the Armenian Church for peace.

His Holiness wished the Prime Minister and members of the government success and productive work for the benefit of the country’s well-being, overcoming of difficulties, fixing of achievements.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and His Holiness Karekin II discussed a number of issues related to domestic events, church-state relations and others.

Comments

Recent News

Trump pulls out of North Korea summit

18:56, 24 May 2018

Boris Johnson takes 18-minute call from prankster posing as Armenian PM

17:44, 24 May 2018

Flags of Armenia and Yerevan sent to space

17:16, 24 May 2018

Smithsonian Folklife Festival to explore Armenia's winemaking traditions

16:49, 24 May 2018

Armenia's Foreign Minister receives Francophonie delegation

15:55, 24 May 2018

In search of dragon stones in Armenia

14:48, 24 May 2018

Lithuania ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

13:16, 24 May 2018

Armenian Hayordik ensemble to participate in 2018 Euroradio Folk Festival

12:19, 24 May 2018

Army Chief Movses Hakobyan to be dismissed

11:58, 24 May 2018

MickiToy - Interactive Mkhitaryan toy coming soon

11:57, 24 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Trump pulls out of North Korea summit

Boris Johnson takes 18-minute call from prankster posing as Armenian PM

Flags of Armenia and Yerevan sent to space

Smithsonian Folklife Festival to explore Armenia's winemaking traditions

Armenia's Foreign Minister receives Francophonie delegation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia