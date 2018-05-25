Azerbaijani FM accuses Armenia of attempting “to kill the peace process”

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has accused Armenia of attempting to “kill the peace process.”

“If the Armenian leadership proposes the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in negotiations, it means that they want to kill the peace process,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Friday, Azeri media report.

Mammadyarov said he he discussed the issue during his recent meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris.

“I told them such a proposal was ridiculous,” he added.