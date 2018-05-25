Azerbaijani FM accuses Armenia of attempting “to kill the peace process”

14:57, 25 May 2018
Off

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has accused Armenia of attempting to “kill the peace process.”

“If the Armenian leadership proposes the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in negotiations, it means that they want to kill the peace process,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Friday, Azeri media report.

Mammadyarov said he he discussed the issue during his recent meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris.

“I told them such a proposal was ridiculous,” he added.

Comments

Recent News

Memorandum of the Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry circulated in the UN

16:14, 25 May 2018

Russia to extradite Hollywood producer to Armenia

15:44, 25 May 2018

Forbes: Armenian brandy as an ideal Father’s Day’s gift

14:41, 25 May 2018

MH17: Netherlands and Australia say Russia 'liable' for downing airliner over Ukraine

13:03, 25 May 2018

Armenia's President o visit Georgia

12:29, 25 May 2018

Rep. Steve Knight joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

10:08, 25 May 2018

111-year-old Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was still alive

09:59, 25 May 2018

Ex-Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case

09:46, 25 May 2018

North Korea ready to talk 'at any time' with Donald Trump

09:40, 25 May 2018

Artak Davtyan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

22:32, 24 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Memorandum of the Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry circulated in the UN

Russia to extradite Hollywood producer to Armenia

Forbes: Armenian brandy as an ideal Father’s Day’s gift

MH17: Netherlands and Australia say Russia 'liable' for downing airliner over Ukraine

Armenia's President o visit Georgia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia