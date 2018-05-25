Forbes: Armenian brandy as an ideal Father’s Day’s gift

With Father’s Day only a few weeks away, Forbes presents ideas for a perfect gift.

“Spirits are always a good gift for the old man… They’ll impress the recipient with your ingenuity and savoir faire. All prices are approximate and will vary by state,” Joseph V. Micallef writes.

Among others Forbes offers Armenian brandy as a gift.

“Armenia is one of the world’s oldest brandy producers, although its products are little known in the US. Nairi is a 20 YO Armenian brandy produced in the Ararat Valley with indigenous grape varieties. The brandy is a deep, dark amber color and offers a smooth, silky character on the palate with aromas and flavors of dried fruit, spice notes of cinnamon and cloves and a balsamic character,” Forbes says.