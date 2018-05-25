Memorandum of the Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry circulated in the UN

16:14, 25 May 2018
Off

On May 8, 2018, a memorandum prepared by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh was circulated in the United Nations (UN). The document reflects the position of the Republic of Artsakh on a wide range of issues related to the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Artsakh. On May 18, the document was published on the UN official web-site.

The document provides arguments and facts demonstrating the inadequacy of both historical and legal arguments of the Azerbaijani side, which in their totality are a kind of manifesto about Azerbaijan’s intention to further impede the realization by the people of Artsakh of their inalienable individual and collective human rights. 

The memorandum emphasizes that, by a twisted interpretation of the norms  of the international law, Azerbaijan is making hopeless attempts to justify its destructive policy of isolating Artsakh and impeding the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Artsakh“Undermining any peacebuilding initiatives, aggressively imposing the logic of confrontation, trying to unleash a new war, the Azerbaijani authorities hope to change the course of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, in which the tendency to an ever-greater recognition of the decisive role of the people of Artsakh in determining its future is clearly traced”. 

“The Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, which began with the mass violations of the rights of the Armenian population of Artsakh, continues to this day precisely because of the unwillingness of the Azerbaijani side to abandon its policy of denying the individual and collective rights of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh. This policy, expressed, inter alia, in an effort to isolate Artsakh, together with the ongoing military provocations by the Azerbaijani side, is not only a violation of Azerbaijan’s international obligations, but also a serious threat to peace and security in the South Caucasus”, the memorandum concludes.

Comments

Recent News

Restoring dynamics of the negotiation most important now - Tigran Balayan

17:19, 25 May 2018

Russia to extradite Hollywood producer to Armenia

15:44, 25 May 2018

Azerbaijani FM accuses Armenia of attempting "to kill the peace process"

14:57, 25 May 2018

Forbes: Armenian brandy as an ideal Father’s Day’s gift

14:41, 25 May 2018

The process of building a free and happy Armenia irreversible - PM

14:09, 25 May 2018

MH17: Netherlands and Australia say Russia 'liable' for downing airliner over Ukraine

13:03, 25 May 2018

Armenia's President to visit Georgia

12:29, 25 May 2018

Rep. Steve Knight joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

10:08, 25 May 2018

111-year-old Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was still alive

09:59, 25 May 2018

Ex-Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case

09:46, 25 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Restoring dynamics of the negotiation most important now - Tigran Balayan

Russia to extradite Hollywood producer to Armenia

Azerbaijani FM accuses Armenia of attempting "to kill the peace process"

Forbes: Armenian brandy as an ideal Father’s Day’s gift

The process of building a free and happy Armenia irreversible - PM

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia