MH17: Netherlands and Australia say Russia ‘liable’ for downing airliner over Ukraine

13:03, 25 May 2018
Off
Photo: AFP

 

Australia and the Netherlands have formally accused Russia of being responsible for downing the MH17 passenger jet in 2014, the BBC reports.

All 298 people on board the plane, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, died when it broke apart during flight over eastern Ukraine.

On Thursday, Dutch-led international investigators concluded that the missile belonged to a Russian brigade.

It was fired from rebel-held territory in Ukraine.

Russia has denied any involvement in the plane’s destruction.

The decision of both the Netherlands and Australia was announced in a statement from the Dutch cabinet.

“On the basis of the [joint international team’s] conclusions, the Netherlands and Australia are now convinced that Russia is responsible for the deployment of the Buk installation that was used to down MH17,” Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said.

“The government is now taking the next step by formally holding Russia accountable.”

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's President o visit Georgia

12:29, 25 May 2018

Rep. Steve Knight joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

10:08, 25 May 2018

111-year-old Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was still alive

09:59, 25 May 2018

Ex-Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case

09:46, 25 May 2018

North Korea ready to talk 'at any time' with Donald Trump

09:40, 25 May 2018

Artak Davtyan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

22:32, 24 May 2018

Probe launched into Russian pranksters' hoax call to Boris Johnson

21:39, 24 May 2018

PM Pashinyan, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss church-state relations

19:09, 24 May 2018

Trump pulls out of North Korea summit

18:56, 24 May 2018

Boris Johnson takes 18-minute call from prankster posing as Armenian PM

17:44, 24 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's President o visit Georgia

Rep. Steve Knight joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

111-year-old Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was still alive

Ex-Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case

North Korea ready to talk 'at any time' with Donald Trump

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia