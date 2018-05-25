North Korea ready to talk ‘at any time’ with Donald Trump

09:40, 25 May 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

North Korea has said it is still willing to talk “at any time in any form” after US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his meeting with Kim Jong-un, the BBC reports.

Vice-foreign minister Kim Kye-gwan said Mr Trump’s decision was “extremely regrettable”.

President Trump blamed the North’s “open hostility” for the cancellation.

The summit would have been the first time a sitting US president had met a North Korean leader.

The details of the meeting in Singapore on 12 June were unclear. But talks would have focused on ways of denuclearising the Korean peninsula and reducing tensions.

Comments

Recent News

Rep. Steve Knight joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

10:08, 25 May 2018

111-year-old Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was still alive

09:59, 25 May 2018

Ex-Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case

09:46, 25 May 2018

Artak Davtyan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

22:32, 24 May 2018

Probe launched into Russian pranksters' hoax call to Boris Johnson

21:39, 24 May 2018

PM Pashinyan, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss church-state relations

19:09, 24 May 2018

Trump pulls out of North Korea summit

18:56, 24 May 2018

Boris Johnson takes 18-minute call from prankster posing as Armenian PM

17:44, 24 May 2018

Flags of Armenia and Yerevan sent to space

17:16, 24 May 2018

Smithsonian Folklife Festival to explore Armenia's winemaking traditions

16:49, 24 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Rep. Steve Knight joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

111-year-old Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was still alive

Ex-Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case

Artak Davtyan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Probe launched into Russian pranksters' hoax call to Boris Johnson

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected]o.am. If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia