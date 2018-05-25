North Korea ready to talk ‘at any time’ with Donald Trump

Photo: Getty Images

North Korea has said it is still willing to talk “at any time in any form” after US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled his meeting with Kim Jong-un, the BBC reports.

Vice-foreign minister Kim Kye-gwan said Mr Trump’s decision was “extremely regrettable”.

President Trump blamed the North’s “open hostility” for the cancellation.

The summit would have been the first time a sitting US president had met a North Korean leader.

The details of the meeting in Singapore on 12 June were unclear. But talks would have focused on ways of denuclearising the Korean peninsula and reducing tensions.