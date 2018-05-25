Restoring dynamics of the negotiation most important now – Tigran Balayan

The most important at this point is to recover the dynamics of the negotiation process, Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told Public Radio of Armenia.

As for Artsakh’s Participation in the talks, Balayan advised Azerbaijan to familiarize with relevant documents.

The comments come after Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov accused Armenia of attempting to “kill the peace process.”

“If the Armenian leadership proposes the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in negotiations, it means that they want to kill the peace process,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Friday.