The process of building a free and happy Armenia irreversible – PM

14:09, 25 May 2018
The process of building a free and happy Armenia is irreversible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing the annual meeting of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Board of Trustees.

According to him, the political developments that took place in Armenia in April-May gave fresh impetus to the national consolidation.

“We have already announced the Government’s priorities, the most important of which is the preservation of the flair for victory in the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people in order to give it a permanent character,” PM Pashinyan said.

He noted that another top priority for the government is the fight against corruption, ranging from electoral fraud to corruption in the system of public administration and the judiciary.

“I wish to state that the Government has already taken successful steps to that effect. The process shall continue until we all realize that corruption has been eradicated as a systemic phenomenon in the Republic of Armenia,” he added.

Finally, he said, the most important conceptual and ideological problem is to give an applicable definition to the Republic of Armenia as a State. “When the Republic of Armenia was being founded in 1991, it seemed that everything was fine, but I feel that we have committed a conceptual failure. We did not clearly state why the Armenian people founded the Republic of Armenia as a State.”

“We are convinced that the Republic of Armenia was established by the Armenian people for the following purposes: concentrating the human, financial, intellectual, scientific, economic, spiritual potential of the Armenian people or its significant part on its own territory and ensuring security and natural development for that potential,” Pashinyan stated.

“On this very conceptual basis, we see the further development of the Republic of Armenia, and this conceptual basis is just what we should be guided by on the way to a free and happy Armenia,” he added.

“We believe that, as a mid-term outcome of this process, the millennia-long wheel of Armenian people’s emigration must eventually stop and turn back, and the Armenians should eventually start a strategic process of concentration in the Republic of Armenia, strong with Armenian citizenship as an institution, and provide for the security and normal development of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh. That is, the Republic of Armenia should ensure the safety and normal development of the Armenian people. The Armenian people must ensure the security and normal development of the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister noted.

“Thus, we are moving along this path towards a free and happy Armenia, and we are convinced that we have already laid an important milestone on the way to building the country of our dreams. We are convinced that this process is irreversible, and the Armenian people, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia have triumphed already. That victory is irreversible and is to be continued,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.

