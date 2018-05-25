Turkey says Israel recognition of Armenia genocide would be harmful

Turkey on Friday said Israel would only harm itself if it recognized the Armenian genocide because to do so would undermine the special status of the Holocaust, AFP reports.

“We think that Israel putting the events of 1915 on the same level as the Holocaust is harming itself first and foremost,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy told reporters in Ankara.

He was reacting after Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday approved plans to hold a plenary debate on “recognizing the Armenian genocide”.

No date has been fixed for the debate.

“The events of 1915 are not a political issue but historical and legal,” Aksoy said, without commenting further.