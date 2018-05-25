UK’s Theresa May congratulates Armenian PM on appointment

21:21, 25 May 2018
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment. The message reads:

“I welcome your desire to reinforce Armenia’s position as a democratic country, where the principles of human rights, fundamental freedoms and rule of law are strictly protected.  You may count on UK’s practical support for your efforts in that direction. We are ready to share our experience with your government, state institutions and civil society on the path of building the bright future of Armenia and the Armenian people.

The relations between the United Kingdom and Armenia are strong, but I would like to see them even stronger, including in the fields of trade, investments and inter-parliamentary cooperation. I hope we can work jointly on the international arena to resist global challenges, promote universal values and strengthen law-based international system.”

