Armenian, Georgian Presidents discuss perspectives of inter-state relations

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi.

The Armenian President thanked Margvelashvili for the invitation to participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of restoration of Georgia’s statehood and for the warm welcome.

He noted that Armenia will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the First Republic in a few days and said that the idea of independence lies in the basis of this historic jubilee for the two peoples.

President Sarkissian hailed the good-neighborly relations with Georgia, which continue to develop in an atmosphere of mutual trust.

“The active inter-state dialogue based on traditional friendship and understanding between our peoples creates serious prerequisites for outlining new directions of cooperation,” he said.

The Presidents of the two countries referred to the recent changes in Armenia and the perspectives of development of Armenian-Georgian relations.

The Armenian President invited his Georgian counterpart to Armenia.