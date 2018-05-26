Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day

11:15, 26 May 2018
Off

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Georgia.

Nikol Pashinyan wished good health and further success in his responsible activity, as well as peace and well-being to the Georgian people.

“I’m convinced that the the friendly relations between our peoples, as well as the high level of inter-state relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue to serve for the benefit of the two countries,” PM Pashinyan said.

