Head of NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus visits Armenia

The National Defense Research University, MOD, Armenia hosted the Head of the NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus, Dr. Rosaria Puglisi. Dr. Benyamin Poghosyan, the NDRU Deputy Head for Research – INSS head, received the guest.

University research fellows also took part in the meeting. Dr. Poghosyan briefed the guest about University’s activities and structure. The recent domestic developments as well as Armenia’s foreign policy priorities were discussed during the meeting.

Dr. Puglisi highly appreciated the role of the NDRU as a US National Defense University model based academic format defense security dialogue platform for organizing expert level discussions with Washington, Moscow and Brussels.